Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase
PARIS Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour , announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros ($623.5 million) to fund its future expansion.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail has agreed to buy health food chain Holland & Barrett for about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.
L1 Retail will take control of the chain from its private equity owners Carlyle Group (CG.O). The deal was first reported by the Financial Times.
Carlyle Group bought Nature's Bounty, the owner of Holland & Barrett, in 2010 for $3.8 billion.
L1 Retail, Holland & Barrett, Carlyle Group and Nature's Bounty were not immediately available to comment
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Bill Rigby)
TOKYO A proposed merger between two banks in southern Japan will likely be delayed for a second time over monopoly concerns, sources said, highlighting the difficulty regional banks face in trying to consolidate to survive the shrinking market.