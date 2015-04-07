No Rafale sale announcement before Indian PM visit to France: Hollande

A Rafale fighter jet flies over the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux during a visit by the French President March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said there will be no news on the sale of Rafale fighter jets to India before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for a state visit to France.

“There will be no announcement on the Rafale sales before the visit of Prime Minister Modi in France and I do not want the Indian premier’s visit to be put in the context of a contract,” Hollande told reporters in Paris.

“We are working on it,” Hollande added, when asked about the proposed sale of 126 Rafale jets to India.