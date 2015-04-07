FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Rafale sale announcement before Indian PM visit to France: Hollande
April 7, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

No Rafale sale announcement before Indian PM visit to France: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Rafale fighter jet flies over the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux during a visit by the French President March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said there will be no news on the sale of Rafale fighter jets to India before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for a state visit to France.

“There will be no announcement on the Rafale sales before the visit of Prime Minister Modi in France and I do not want the Indian premier’s visit to be put in the context of a contract,” Hollande told reporters in Paris.

“We are working on it,” Hollande added, when asked about the proposed sale of 126 Rafale jets to India.

Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
