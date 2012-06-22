France's Hollande backs Italian rescue fund proposal

ROME (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he supports Italy’s potentially controversial proposal to use euro zone bailout funds to buy sovereign debt of countries with particularly high borrowing costs.

Asked by a reporter following a four-way meeting in Rome if he backed the plan, Hollande replied: “Yes, I support it.”

Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy met to prepare the way for the June 28-29 European Union summit in Brussels.