HollyFrontier shares surge on Tesoro takeover talk: traders

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. petroleum refiner HollyFrontier Corp rose sharply and trading volume surged on Friday on a market rumor of renewed takeover interest by larger rival Tesoro Corp, market sources said.

HollyFrontier shares were last up 4.4 percent at $50.42. The stock had been up less than 0.5 percent until late morning when it rose suddenly on a surge in volume. Traders attributed the sudden move to the rumor.

Tesoro was up 1.7 percent at $102.13.

Reuters has not been able to verify the accuracy of the rumor.

Acquisition talks earlier this year failed when HollyFrontier’s board balked at the terms, Reuters reported in July.