HollyFrontier: Citgo assets would be 'good fit' if it is for sale
August 6, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) said on Wednesday the assets of Citgo Petroleum would be “a good fit,” if they are for sale, adding that the company always looks at merger and acquisition possibilities.

Michael Jennings, HollyFrontier chief executive officer, made the remarks during a conference call with analysts after releasing second-quarter earnings.

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday state oil company PDVSA will sell U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good proposal.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by James Dalgleish

