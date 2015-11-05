U.S. refiner HollyFrontier's profit beats on higher margins

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as lower crude costs boosted refining margins.

The price difference between crude oil and refined products, or crack spreads, are rising because of a near 60 percent drop in global crude oil prices, benefiting refiners such as HollyFrontier.

The company's refinery gross margin per barrel rose 27 percent to $19.85 per produced barrel in the third quarter ended Sept.30, helped by a 35 percent slump in total operating costs and expenses. (1.usa.gov/1GN6Lhj)

Robust margins are prompting refiners to work at full capacity. Refinery production at HollyFrontier rose to 474,190 barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, from 427,630 bpd, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier’s net income rose 12 percent to $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned $1.79 per share, excluding items, higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.72.