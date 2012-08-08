FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HollyFrontier profit rises on higher refining margins
August 8, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

HollyFrontier profit rises on higher refining margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp’s (HFC.N) quarterly profit more than doubled on higher refining margins and sustained differentials between inland and coastal-sourced crude oils.

A glut of landlocked U.S. crude has driven the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude below the price of European Brent crude. U.S. crude’s discount to Brent hit a record near $28 in October. The spread is now around $18 a barrel.

HollyFrontier’s second-quarter refinery gross margins increased 28 percent to $27.43 per produced barrel from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $493.5 million, or $2.39 per share, from $192.2 million, or $1.79 per share.

Sales and other revenue nearly doubled to $4.8 billion.

HollyFrontier shares, which have risen 68 percent in the last year, closed at $39.42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
