Movie awards season kicks off with Hollywood Film Awards

BEVERLY HILLS - The movie awards season kicked off on Sunday with the 19th annual Hollywood Film Awards, honouring performances from released as well as upcoming films.

Will Smith received the Hollywood Actor Award for “Concussion”, in which he portrays a pathologist who diagnosed a degenerative brain disease suffered by U.S. football players.

British actress Carey Mulligan received the Hollywood Actress Award for her role in “Suffragette” while Swedish actress Alicia Vikander received the Hollywood Breakout Actress award for “The Danish Girl”.

Jane Fonda won the Supporting Actress Award for her work in “Youth”. She said it was “pretty surprising” to still be working at 77, but added that things were slowly changing for older actors.

“Not fast enough, but we keep pushing and we’ll continue to, so that more older people, more older women in particular and more women in general have jobs in front of and behind the camera,” she said.

Benicio Del Toro received Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for “Sicario”.

Also receiving awards were actor Robert De Niro, who was honoured for Career Achievement and producer Ridley Scott, who received the Hollywood Producer Award for “The Martian”.