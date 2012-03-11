FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
March 11, 2012 / 9:53 AM / 6 years ago

Chicago-area house featured in 'Home Alone' movies sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The stately red brick house featured in the 1990 comedy film “Home Alone” has sold for nearly $1.6 million, a person involved in the transaction said on Saturday.

The 14-room, Georgian-style house, located in the northern Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, was originally priced at $2.4 million when it was first put up for sale 10 months ago. It sold earlier this week for $1.59 million.

“Home Alone” told the story of boy, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas holiday and has to fight off bungling burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune

