Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high

FILE PHOTO - A Home Depot employee is seen outside a store in Los Angeles, California March 17, 2015.

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.

Shares of the company, which also forecast 2017 sales ahead of Wall Street estimates, rose as much as 2 percent to a record high of $145.65 in morning trading on Tuesday.

The company remains a bright spot in the retail sector as a firming economy, higher wages and an increase in the value of homes have spurred remodeling activity by homeowners.

"Home Depot is gaining share in a number of high value categories, including appliances," GlobalData Retail analyst Håkon Helgesen wrote in a note.

"Part of this is down to the poor performance of Sears, which has traditionally been a destination for appliance purchasers, but is now ceding share," he said.

Home Depot, the biggest U.S. home improvement retailer, said transactions over $900, which represent about 20 percent of the company's U.S. sales, were up 11.6 percent during the holiday quarter, as customers spent more on flooring products and appliances.

In contrast, a focus on the do-it-yourself customer has been curbing growth at closest rival Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N). The company is scheduled to report its holiday-quarter results next week.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Home Depot said it expected 2017 sales to increase 4.6 percent, which translates to $98.95 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $98.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Turning to 2017, overall GDP growth and strength in the U.S. housing market should continue to support growth in our business," Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear said on a post-earnings call.

The company's same-store sales rose 5.8 percent during the three months ended Jan. 29, beating analysts' average estimate of a rise of 3.5 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Quarterly sales rose 5.8 percent to $22.21 billion, beating the average analysts' estimate of $21.81 billion.

Excluding certain items, Home Depot earned $1.44 per share, ahead of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of $1.34.

The company said its new buyback program replaces a previous authorization. About $4 billion is left under that plan, the company said.

Home Depot's board increased the quarterly dividend to 89 cents per share, payable on March 23, from 69 cents per share.