FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK competition watchdog investigates Sainsbury-Home Retail deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 27, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

UK competition watchdog investigates Sainsbury-Home Retail deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shopping trolleys are seen at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain April 30, 2016. Photograph taken April 30, 2016.Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it was launching an inquiry into supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's (SBRY.L) 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc HOME.L.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it was investigating whether the deal could hurt competition in the UK. (bit.ly/1XWfZ0u)

The deal, which was backed by Home Retail's board last month, will help Sainsbury diversify its grocery-heavy portfolio, analysts say.

Home Retail sells electronics, homes appliances, jewelry and other goods under its Argos chain and home improvement products through its Homebase-branded stores.

The CMA said it would decide on the matter by July 25.

The watchdog is also investigating German drugs distributor Celesio AG's CLSGn.DE 125 million pound acquisition of Sainsbury's pharmacy business. A decision is expected on Aug. 8. (bit.ly/1ON8JN2)

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.