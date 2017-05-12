Home Capital says faces uncertainty over ability to continue operations

The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 1, 2017.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Home Capital Group (HCG.TO), Canada's biggest non-bank lender, said on Thursday that uncertainty around its future funding capabilities had cast doubt about whether it would be able to continue as a going concern.

"Management believes that material uncertainty exists regarding the company's future funding capabilities as a result of reputational concerns that may cast significant doubt upon the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Home Capital said in a statement alongside its first-quarter results.