Home Capital profit rises, says to split stock and raise dividend
February 12, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Home Capital profit rises, says to split stock and raise dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Home Capital Group (HCG.TO), a Canadian mortgage lender, said on Wednesday it would split its stock and reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and a 14 percent dividend rise.

The Toronto-based company earned C$68.8 million ($62.61 million), or C$1.97 a share, in the quarter, up from C$59.0 million, or C$1.70 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Cameron French. Editing by Andre Grenon

