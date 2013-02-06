FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot to hire 10,000 more seasonal workers in spring
#Business News
February 6, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 5 years ago

Home Depot to hire 10,000 more seasonal workers in spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance to The Home Depot store is pictured in Monrovia, California August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc said it will hire 10,000 additional seasonal workers for its key spring selling season as it sees higher sales growth during the period.

The home-improvement retailer said it will hire 80,000 seasonal workers this year, 14 percent more than it hired last year.

Home improvement chains such as Home Depot and Lowe’s Cos Inc and retailers selling home goods and furnishings see higher sales during the spring season as people start to rebuild their homes after the cold winter.

The uptick in the U.S. housing market is also benefiting home improvement chains.

Shares of Home Depot closed at $66.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
