With hope for housing, investors positive on builders

July 12 (IFR) - The troubled US housing sector may finally be poised for a recovery, and as fundamentals start to look positive, homebuilders have regained favor with investors.

In particular, Standard Pacific and Lennar have seen their credit default swaps (CDS) outperform the sector, in a vote of confidence from the market after several tough years.

The CDS of California-based Standard Pacific has narrowed sharply over the last six months, tightening to the mid 300s from its 2011 year-end level of the mid 650s.

Though only B3/B+/B- rated, the company is considered higher quality in the credit market after pulling off a remarkable turnaround following the housing slump and financial crisis.

REBUILDING THE BUILDER

While times were bad at the depth of the crisis, things at Standard Pacific were even worse.

Losses in 2007 more than quadrupled from the year before ($440.9m versus $98.4m), and the following year the company breached its lenders’ maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

It also failed to meet its $1m minimum tangible net worth requirement, and had to get a waiver by trimming its credit revolvers. There started to be chatter about bankruptcy.

Then, in May 2008, MatlinPatterson Global Advisors commenced a rights offering, and Ken Campbell took over as CEO in December 2008.

Campbell oversaw heavy land liquidation, meaningful cost-cutting, sweeping operating improvements and the extension of debt maturity dates for as much as $150m beyond 2013.

The strategy paid off, with Standard Pacific posting profitable second and third quarters in 2010. While subsequent performance has been mixed, the credit market sees the company in generally positive terms.

The first quarter of 2012 was solid, with sales up 43% year-over-year, and backlog -- an industry measure of pending and unfinished orders -- was up 55% year-over-year.

While it did not go through the same life or death struggle, Lennar has beaten estimates for nine straight quarters, marking its own emergence from the slump of the financial crisis.

Lennar’s CDS has tightened roughly 115bp in the last month, to around 250bp, as the company announced second quarter 2012 results that were strong enough to suggest it might be able to exert some pricing power due to its solid backlog.

“Overall we are impressed with the company’s ability to continue to post best-in-class results,” Stephen Kim of Barclays said in a note following Q2.

“The results exceeded our expectations across all metrics, and management commentary corroborated our thesis that the housing recovery is in fact under way.”

THE PRICE IS RIGHT

Increasingly, builders like Standard Pacific and Lennar should be able to charge higher prices if the housing recovery fully takes hold.

The slow pace of home construction since the credit crisis has resulted in a very low inventory of new homes for sale, creating an opportunity for new construction.

According to Barclays, the number of unsold new homes -- at around 145,000 in May -- has been hovering around its lowest point since the 1960s, when these data were first kept.

Combined with a spike in new home sales, which were up 7.6% in May, the new home inventory of builders is now just 4.7 months of supply, the lowest since October 2005, analysts at Bank of America said.

Meanwhile the glut of existing homes, piled up during the financial crisis, is also beginning to ease, thus exerting less downward pressure on prices.

The S&P Case-Shiller home price index increased again from April to May for the third consecutive month. Median new home prices were up 5.6% year-over-year in May.

Barclays analysts are forecasting a 3% rise, this year and next, in national home price indices.

And while lending remains constrained in the wake of the subprime mortgage mess, mortgage rates have dropped to near record lows -- all of which is providing a healthy backdrop for the homebuilding sector.

