Mexico's Homex says SEC review is over accounting rule changes
May 12, 2016 / 3:36 AM / in a year

Mexico's Homex says SEC review is over accounting rule changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Wednesday that a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) probe into the company is related to a change in accounting rules in the sector several years ago.

The company added in a statement that it would hire an external party to review its operations between 2009 and 2012.

Homex said earlier in May that it was the target of a probe into fraudulent real estate sales and had appointed a temporary chief executive officer and chief financial officer while the current directors dedicate their time to the issue.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Kim Coghill

