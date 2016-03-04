FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Foxconn to build tech park in southern Chinese city
March 4, 2016 / 9:50 AM / in 2 years

Taiwan's Foxconn to build tech park in southern Chinese city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn would invest billions of yuan in a technology-focused industrial park in southern China, a Chinese local government website said.

The planned electronics information industry park, located in Nanning, Guangxi province, will begin construction this year and be operational before 2020, the Nanning government’s website said. The park will create 70,000 jobs, it said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, referred to the Nanning government’s official website when asked about the matter on Friday.

The investment was described as a 100 billion yuan ($15.34 billion) industrial park. No specific investment figure was given.

The agreement was signed last week with top Chinese officials from the provincial and city governments who were pictured with Foxconn founder Terry Gou, according to information on the website that cited a local Nanning newspaper.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

