Taiwan's Foxconn posts quarterly profit fall as it snaps up Sharp

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn posted its first fall in quarterly net profit in more than two years on Wednesday as the main assembler of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhones felt the effects of a maturing smartphone market and slower global tech demand.

Foxconn’s 6.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit came as it announced a takeover of ailing Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp (6753.T), which analysts expect will depress earnings for two to three years.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), booked T$52.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in net income on a 4.7 percent drop in revenue in the October-December period from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The quarterly result beat average net profit forecast of T$50.46 billion from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and was the company’s second-highest quarterly level.

Analysts noted prior to the results that the company had managed to improve production efficiency and benefit from higher average selling prices for large-screen iPhones.

For all of last year, net profit reached T$146.9 billion, up over 12 percent to a record annual high.

($1 = 32.2840 Taiwan dollars)