#Technology News
June 25, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Sharp says Hon Hai has not proposed resuming tie-up talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a logo of Sharp Corp at a train station in Tokyo February 3, 2014. Sharp Corp lifted its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after receiving strong orders for its smartphone panels from Chinese makers, putting it firmer footing to secure the full-year net profit it needs as a condition for a $4.6 billion bank rescue. Picture taken February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

OSAKA Japan (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it has not received a proposal from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co to resume discussions about the Taiwanese company taking an equity stake, after talks on an equity tie-up ended between the two.

Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou told a Japanese magazine in an article published this month that his company was still interested in investing in Sharp.

Sharp Representative Director Tetsuo Onishi told a shareholders’ meeting: “At this time, we have received no proposals.”

Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
