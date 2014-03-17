Hon Hai sets up think-tank to begin search for eventual CEO successor: report

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract assembler of electronic goods, has established a think-tank to seek out a future successor for chairman and chief executive officer Terry Gou, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reported on Monday.

A spokesman for the company confirmed Hon Hai has set up a think-tank that will be led by Dr. Steven Yang, head of one of the main divisions at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

The spokesman declined to comment on the paper’s report that the think-tank’s mission is to find a successor for Gou, and declined to comment on when Gou might leave his position.

The move comes amid broader changes at Hon Hai, better known under its trading name of Foxconn.

The company, which is the main supplier of products for tech giant Apple Inc, has express its intent to move away from pure contract manufacturing, purchasing a license to operate part of the wireless telecom spectrum in Taiwan and entering into a deal with Mozilla to create content for its Firefox browser.