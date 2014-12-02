Honda says November China auto sales down 12 percent on year

Visitors look at a Honda Motor Co's car displayed outside the company showroom in Tokyo April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 72,973 vehicles in China in November, down 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

This follows a 5.8 percent year-on-year fall in October and a 23.1 percent decline in September.

In the first 11 months of this year, Honda sold a total of 646,127 vehicles, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (2238.HK) (601238.SS).