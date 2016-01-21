Honda to launch hydrogen fuel-cell car in California this year

A woman using her mobile phone walks past a logo of Honda Motor Co outside the company's dealership in Tokyo October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday its hydrogen fuel cell car, dubbed Clarity Fuel Cell, will be launched in California before the end of 2016.

The new 5-passenger sedan is expected to be priced at around $60,000 with a monthly lease of under $500, Honda said in a statement released at the D.C. Auto show.

Honda said it expected limited volumes in the early stages of production. Deliveries will begin through certified fuel cell vehicle dealers in Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as in the San Francisco Bay area and Sacramento, the company said.