Honda sees China business impact until February holidays

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) expects production cuts to continue in China until the second half of November, after sales plunged in mid-September in the world’s biggest auto market amid a territorial row between Japan and China, a senior executive said on Monday.

Production in China is likely to start recovering after that period, as Honda expects growing vehicle demand ahead of and around a Chinese holiday season in February, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura told a news conference.

Honda cuts its forecast of sales in China in calendar 2012 to 620,000 vehicles from its previous forecast of 750,000.