Honda sheds nearly five percent after cutting full-year guidance
October 29, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

Honda sheds nearly five percent after cutting full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Honda Motor Co is reflected on a roof of a vehicle at a Honda dealer in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Honda Motor Co (7267.T) fell 4.9 percent to 2,392 yen on Monday afternoon after the automaker cut its full-year net profit forecast by a fifth after sales in China were hit by a backlash against Japanese products amid a territorial dispute.

The shares had ended morning trade 0.2 percent higher at 2,520 yen before the announcement.

The news also weighed on Honda’s rivals, with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) down 1.3 percent at 3,040 yen and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) off 2 percent at 671 yen.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
