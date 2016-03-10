Honda says working with GM on fuel cell manufacturing, parts procurement

A man looks at the inside of a Honda Clarity, Honda Motor's first mass-market fuel-cell vehicle after its presentation at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co. (7267.T) is in talks with General Motors (GM.N) over how to manufacture and procure parts for hydrogen fuel cell stacks as part of a technology development partnership, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Takahiro Hachigo announced the update on the collaboration after Honda launched in Japan the Clarity, its first mass-market fuel-cell vehicle, which will run on hydrogen rather than petrol.

Honda and General Motors have been collaborating on developing fuel cell technology since 2013.