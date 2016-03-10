FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda says working with GM on fuel cell manufacturing, parts procurement
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 10, 2016 / 4:26 AM / a year ago

Honda says working with GM on fuel cell manufacturing, parts procurement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at the inside of a Honda Clarity, Honda Motor's first mass-market fuel-cell vehicle after its presentation at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co. (7267.T) is in talks with General Motors (GM.N) over how to manufacture and procure parts for hydrogen fuel cell stacks as part of a technology development partnership, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Takahiro Hachigo announced the update on the collaboration after Honda launched in Japan the Clarity, its first mass-market fuel-cell vehicle, which will run on hydrogen rather than petrol.

Honda and General Motors have been collaborating on developing fuel cell technology since 2013.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.