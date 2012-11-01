FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda invests $200 million, adds 200 jobs at Ohio plants
#U.S.
November 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Honda invests $200 million, adds 200 jobs at Ohio plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co will add 200 jobs and spend $200 million to upgrade two of its automotive plants in Ohio, the company announced on Thursday.

The new investment will be made at an engine plant in Anna and a transmission plant in Russells Point, Honda said on the company’s 30th anniversary of production in Ohio.

Honda has now invested $12.5 billion in U.S. auto manufacturing since building its first plant in Marysville, Ohio, near Columbus, the oldest foreign-owned auto plant in the United States. More than $1.2 billion of that total has been announced by Honda over the past two years.

On November 1, 1982, the first Honda Accord rolled off the assembly line in Marysville, where it continues to produce that best-selling model.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
