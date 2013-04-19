FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda recalls over 225,000 SUVs and minivans in U.S., Canada
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 19, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Honda recalls over 225,000 SUVs and minivans in U.S., Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese workers build a Honda CR-V SUV car in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, April 24, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

DETROIT (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is recalling about 225,300 SUVs and minivans in the United States and Canada to replace a part that if not operating could allow the driver to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal.

The Japanese automaker said in the United States it is recalling about 128,000 Honda CR-V SUVs and 59,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from the 2012 and 2013 model years, and 17,500 Acura RDX SUVs from the 2013 model year to replace a part of the brake shift interlock system.

In Canada, the recall affects about 14,000 CR-Vs, 4,500 Odysseys and 2,300 RDXs.

Honda said no customer complaints, accidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue, which was discovered during an internal investigation.

In subfreezing temperatures, after initial use of a vehicle’s gear-shift mechanism, it may be possible to shift the transmission out of park without depressing the brake pedal, Honda said.

Mailed notifications of the recall will be sent in May, Honda said.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.