#Autos
February 5, 2016 / 5:38 AM / 2 years ago

Honda to recall more cars in Japan due to Takata airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Honda dealership sign is shown at a car lot in Carlsbad, California in this November 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it was recalling about 443,000 vehicles including its Fit compact cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bags manufactured by Takata Corp, as a global recall continues to mount.

Honda, whose vehicles account for roughly half of the 50 million vehicles recalled over the Takata issue since 2008, said it was recalling a total of 13 vehicle models, nearly half of which are Fits.

All recalled vehicles, which also includes the Civic, were produced between 2005-2014.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
