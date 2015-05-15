FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda Motor to recall 11,381 cars in India to replace air bags
May 15, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

Honda Motor to recall 11,381 cars in India to replace air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s (7267.T) local unit will recall 11,381 vehicles in India to replace potentially faulty air bags, the company said in a statement on Friday, a day after its Japanese parent said it would recall 5 million vehicles for the same reason.

Honda Cars India Limited said it would replace the driver side air bag inflator of 10,805 Accord sedans made in the years from 2003 to 2007, and passenger side air bag inflator on 2004 models of 575 CR-V sports utility vehicles and one Civic sedan.

The Indian company said no incident relating to this had been reported in the country so far.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
