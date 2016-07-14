FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Honda Motor to recall 190,578 cars in India to replace Takata airbag inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag with the company logo flies outside the Honda Motor Co. plant in Yorii, Saitama prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co’s (7267.T) India unit is recalling 190,578 vehicles in the country to replace Takata Corp’s 7312.T passenger front airbag inflators, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This is part of an expanded global recall for potentially deadly Takata airbags with inflators that can explode with excessive force in hot, humid conditions, and have been linked to more than 100 injuries and 13 deaths, mainly in the United States.

Honda Cars India Ltd is recalling five models manufactured between 2003 and 2011, which include the Accord, Civic and City sedans, the CR-V sport-utility vehicle and Jazz hatchback.

The recall and replacement for the CR-V and Civic models will begin immediately, while the others will start from September.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
