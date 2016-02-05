FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to recall more cars in Japan due to Takata airbag issue
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2016 / 5:38 AM / 2 years ago

Honda to recall more cars in Japan due to Takata airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Honda dealership sign is shown at a car lot in Carlsbad, California in this November 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it was recalling about 443,000 vehicles including its Fit compact cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bags manufactured by Takata Corp, as a global recall continues to mount.

Honda, whose vehicles account for roughly half of the 50 million vehicles recalled over the Takata issue since 2008, said it was recalling a total of 13 vehicle models, nearly half of which are Fits.

All recalled vehicles, which also includes the Civic, were produced between 2005-2014.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.