Honda lifts full-year revenue forecast on weak yen
November 4, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Honda lifts full-year revenue forecast on weak yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen behind journalists after the unveiling event for the company's all-new hybrid sedan "Grace" in Tokyo December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Wednesday slightly lifted its full-year revenue forecast after quarterly net profit rose 6.9 percent due to strong vehicle sales in North America.

Honda raised its revenue forecast to 14.6 trillion yen ($120.6 billion), from a previous forecast of 14.5 trillion yen, saying it anticipated a positive impact from a weaker yen.

Net profit, which includes earnings made in China, during the July-September quarter at Japan’s third-biggest automaker rose to 127.7 billion yen from 119.5 billion a year earlier. That was lower than an average estimate for 129.12 billion yen drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Operating profit for the second quarter fell 2.5 percent to 164.84 billion yen ($1.36 billion).

From this fiscal year, Honda is reporting results under international accounting standards for the first time.

(This story has been refiled to correct number of analysts polled in third paragraph)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy

