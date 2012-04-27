FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda: aiming for more than 10 percent U.S. market share
April 27, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

Honda: aiming for more than 10 percent U.S. market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) aims to recover a market share of more than 10 percent in the United States as soon possible, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura said on Friday.

The overall U.S. market will likely grow to 14.3 million vehicles this year, up from 13.5 million seen at the end of 2011, Iwamura told a news conference.

(This story corrects name and title of speaker in paragraph 1, clarifies paragraph 2 to show 2011 sales figure is a projection)

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford

