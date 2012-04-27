Honda: aiming for more than 10 percent U.S. market share

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) aims to recover a market share of more than 10 percent in the United States as soon possible, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura said on Friday.

The overall U.S. market will likely grow to 14.3 million vehicles this year, up from 13.5 million seen at the end of 2011, Iwamura told a news conference.

(This story corrects name and title of speaker in paragraph 1, clarifies paragraph 2 to show 2011 sales figure is a projection)