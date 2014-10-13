Honda recalls 43,000 2014-2015 Acuras in U.S. to fix front belts

A Honda Odyssey car is displayed outside Honda Motor Co's showroom in Tokyo January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

DETROIT (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Monday it is recalling 43,000 Acura luxury models in the United States to fix faulty seat belts.

Honda said front seat belts may not release from the retracted position in very low temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-17.7 Celsius).

Affected models include the 2014 Acura RLX sedan and 2014-2015 Acura MDX crossover, the company said.

Honda said it has no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.