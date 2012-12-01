FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduras makes record haul of meth precursor chemicals
December 1, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

Honduras makes record haul of meth precursor chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran anti-drug agents on Friday seized a record 14 tonnes of precursor chemicals for the production of methamphetamine, part of an ongoing operation that has netted $100 million in assets, federal prosecutors said.

The chemicals were discovered Thursday underneath a house in the town of Patagallina in the northern department of Yoro, located along a major drug-smuggling route used by Mexican and Colombian cartels to bring drugs to the United States, said Carlos Vallecillo, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office.

The Mexican government’s campaign to tame its drug cartels has driven Mexican drug traffickers to set up shop in Honduras. Colombian cartels also operate in the Central American country, which has the highest murder rate in the world.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

