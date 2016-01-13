FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Archaeologists unearth artifacts from ancient civilization in Honduras
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
January 13, 2016 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Archaeologists unearth artifacts from ancient civilization in Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CATACAMAS, Honduras - A clay tray featuring the head of a jaguar and pottery with handles resembling a vulture were among the treasures from an ancient civilization found by archaeologists in Honduras.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez visited the site of what is  thought to be the mythical White City or “City of the Monkey God” buried in the dense jungle of Mosquitia in eastern Honduras. The artifacts, dating from 1000 to 1500 AD, were among 60 objects, as well as the remains of a pyramid and other structures, from the site that was discovered in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.