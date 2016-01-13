Archaeologists unearth artifacts from ancient civilization in Honduras

CATACAMAS, Honduras - A clay tray featuring the head of a jaguar and pottery with handles resembling a vulture were among the treasures from an ancient civilization found by archaeologists in Honduras.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez visited the site of what is thought to be the mythical White City or “City of the Monkey God” buried in the dense jungle of Mosquitia in eastern Honduras. The artifacts, dating from 1000 to 1500 AD, were among 60 objects, as well as the remains of a pyramid and other structures, from the site that was discovered in 2012.