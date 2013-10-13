Honduras police, locals clash in arrest of suspect in boy's killing

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras police clashed on Saturday with local residents during the arrest of a man believed responsible for decapitating a 7-year-old boy in a rural town in the Central American country that has been plagued by violence in recent years.

People in the town of San Francisco de la Paz, wanting to exact justice themselves, tried to snatch 22-year-old suspect Carlos Peralta from the police, local media reported.

Two people were injured during the arrest and police used teargas, a police official told local media.

The boy’s body was found on Friday in the town in the Olancho region, 80 miles east of Honduras’ capital, Tegucigalpa, the official said.

Peralta was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he killed the boy, local media reported.

Violence in Honduras, which has the world’s highest murder rate at 85 in 100,000 residents according to U.N. data, has increased in recent years with the presence of Mexican drug cartels.