FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gun attack in Honduran capital kills at least 10
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2016 / 3:14 AM / a year ago

Gun attack in Honduran capital kills at least 10

A police investigator walks past a coroner's truck containing covered bodies at a crime scene where people were shot dead and injured, at a billiards hall in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - At least 10 people were shot dead by men dressed in police uniforms in an attack in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Saturday, security and hospital forces said.

Five men arrived in a vehicle at a billiards hall in the violent northeastern December 1 neighborhood and opened fire with AK-47 assault rifles.

The men wore police clothing when they attacked, killing eight people and injuring others, said a security ministry source who asked not to be named.

Two other people later died at the Hospital Escuela Universitario, hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said.

There are 16 homicides on average in Honduras every day, mostly due to drug cartels and territorial disputes by violent gangs dedicated to extortion.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.