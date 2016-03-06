Gun attack in Honduran capital kills at least 10

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - At least 10 people were shot dead by men dressed in police uniforms in an attack in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Saturday, security and hospital forces said.

Five men arrived in a vehicle at a billiards hall in the violent northeastern December 1 neighborhood and opened fire with AK-47 assault rifles.

The men wore police clothing when they attacked, killing eight people and injuring others, said a security ministry source who asked not to be named.

Two other people later died at the Hospital Escuela Universitario, hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said.

There are 16 homicides on average in Honduras every day, mostly due to drug cartels and territorial disputes by violent gangs dedicated to extortion.