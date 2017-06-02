Honduras coffee exports up 51 percent in May amid higher production

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports jumped 51.2 percent in May compared with the same month last season due to an increase in output, the national coffee institute, or IHCAFE, said on Thursday.

Shipments from the largest coffee exporter in Central America totaled 1.09 million 60-kg bags in May, compared with 722,011 bags in the same month last year, according to a preliminary report from IHCAFE.

Cumulative October-through-May exports during the current 2016-17 harvest totaled 5.02 million 60-kg bags, or 34 percent more than the 3.76 million bags shipped during the same period of the previous cycle.

IHCAFE expects exports to grow by 40 percent this year to hit 7.2 million bags as the region recovers from an earlier outbreak of the tree-killing roya fungus.

The Central American country in the 2015-16 harvest exported 5.1 million bags, according to data from the IHCAFE.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.