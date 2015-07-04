Honduran Congress vice-president arrested in corruption case

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - A Honduran judge has ordered that Congress vice-president Lena Gutierrez, along with her father and two siblings, be placed under house arrest amid a corruption scandal, a court spokesman said on Saturday.

Gutierrez, from the governing National Party, and her family members are accused of defrauding the country’s health ministry and falsifying documents.

Honduras issued an arrest warrant for Gutierrez on Tuesday, and she appeared in court on Friday.

She and her family have denied the charges, and say that in 2009, they sold a pharmaceutical company which is accused of selling overpriced and adulterated medicine to the health ministry.

The case comes amidst weeks of protests seeking the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez over a $200 million corruption scandal at the Honduran Institute of Social Security.

Hernandez has admitted that companies linked to the graft case helped fund his 2013 presidential campaign, but said that he and the National Party were not aware of the source of the money.