Honduras arrests alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S.

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran police on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States, the security ministry said.

Juving Alexander Peralta was caught near the Caribbean coastal city of La Ceiba, 185 km (115 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa. He is the alleged No. 2 of Carlos Arnoldo Lobo, known as “The Black Wolf,” who was the first Honduran to be extradited to the United States in May.

In a statement, the security ministry said Peralta “is wanted by the United States who considers him responsible for the crime of drug trafficking.”

Police Commissioner Hector Mejia said Peralta took the reins of Lobo’s operations after his extradition, moving drugs between South America and the United States.

Honduras’ Caribbean coast is a key pit-stop for South American cocaine heading north, often through Central America and Mexico, to the United States.

The security ministry statement included a supposed photo of Peralta, a bald man caught by police by the side of the road, wearing shorts and a white t-shirt.

The Honduran government froze $25 million worth of assets held by Lobo, whose extradition was the first since the Honduran Congress reformed the constitution at the start of 2012 to permit such measures.

The government of President Juan Hernandez, who took office in January, has made efforts to go after Honduran drug smuggling gangs, many of whom have links to Mexican cartels who have expanded into the Central American country.

Nonetheless, with 90.4 killings per 100,000 people, Honduras has by far the world’s highest murder rate. The police are widely distrusted and corruption is rife.

The United States has asked Honduras to extradite more than 12 local drug traffickers, and Hernandez has vowed to deliver.