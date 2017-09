Honduras seizes cocaine paste hidden in wooden sticks

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Security forces in Honduras have seized 1,327 wooden sticks stuffed with cocaine paste in the Caribbean port of Puerto Cortes, police said on Tuesday.

The paste, which serves as the basis for making cocaine, was found inside the sticks shipped in two of eight containers that came from Cartagena, Colombia, authorities said.

“The cocaine paste was inserted in (sticks) of wood that appeared to be completely closed,” a police spokesman said.

Investigators are still searching the other containers, he added.

The pieces of wood measured roughly 1 meter (3 foot 3 inches) by 7.6 cm (3 inches). How much cocaine paste had been stashed in them was still unclear, police said.

Honduras has become an important staging post for narcotics traffickers linked to Mexican drug cartels transporting South American cocaine to the United States.

Cocaine is also being produced in Honduras. Three laboratories for cocaine production have been found in Honduras this year, a military official told Reuters.

The presence of drug gangs has increased violence in Honduras, which has the highest murder rate in the world, according to a recent United Nations report.