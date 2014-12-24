FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduras seizes cocaine paste hidden in wooden sticks
#Oddly Enough
December 24, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

Honduras seizes cocaine paste hidden in wooden sticks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Security forces in Honduras have seized 2,852 wooden sticks stuffed with cocaine paste in the Caribbean port of Puerto Cortes, police said on Tuesday.

The paste, which serves as the basis for making cocaine, was found inside the sticks shipped in four of eight containers that came from Cartagena, Colombia, authorities said.

“The cocaine paste was inserted in (sticks) of wood that appeared to be completely closed,” a police spokesman said.

“We have counted 339 kg (747 lb) of cocaine (paste) and tomorrow we will continue looking for more drugs in another three containers,” he added.

A total of five containers had been searched on Tuesday and one was found not to hold any cocaine paste, he said.

The pieces of wood measured roughly 1 meter (3.3 feet) by 7.6 cm (3 inches).

Honduras has become an important staging post for narcotics traffickers linked to Mexican drug cartels transporting South American cocaine to the United States.

Cocaine is also being produced in Honduras. Three laboratories for cocaine production have been found in Honduras this year, a military official said.

The presence of drug gangs has increased violence in Honduras, which has the highest murder rate in the world, according to a recent United Nations report.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
