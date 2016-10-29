FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2016 / 2:50 AM / in 10 months

Honduras arrests man linked to Venezuela drug probe in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran police on Friday arrested a man allegedly linked to two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who have been charged with drug trafficking in the United States, an official said.

Roberto de Jesus Soto Garcia, a Honduran citizen, was arrested on the island of Roatan off the Caribbean coast of the Central American country, according to police spokesman Luis Osabas.

The United States had asked for the arrest and extradition of Soto Garcia, he said.

Soto Garcia is wanted in connection with drug trafficking charges against Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, the nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores.

Flores de Freitas and Campo are fighting charges in a Manhattan court that they worked with others to try to send 800 kg of cocaine from Venezuela to Honduras so it could be imported into the United States.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Nick Macfie

