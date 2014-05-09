Honduran accused drug trafficker extradited to U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honduras has extradited to the United States a drug trafficker who worked for a powerful Mexican cartel, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Carlos Arnoldo Lobo, a Honduran citizen who worked for Mexico’s Sinaloa drug gang, was transferred to U.S. custody on Thursday, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Lobo, along with another defendant, Juving Alexander Suazo Peraltais, is charged with shipping cocaine by sea, according to court documents in Miami federal court.

Operating from Panama and Honduras, Lobo trafficked multi-ton loads of cocaine from Colombia for Central American and Mexican gangs, U.S. officials say.

His extradition was the first since Honduras changed its law two years ago to allow such transfers.

The Sinaloa cartel has come under increasing pressure after Mexican security forces captured its top boss earlier this year, and Honduras has become a key transfer site for cartels pushing their drugs north into the United States.

“Lobo’s extradition is an important affirmation of the rule of law in Honduras and a strong signal that President Juan Orlando Hernandez is fully committed to stopping the use of Honduran territory for illicit activity,” Psaki said.