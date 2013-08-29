FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six children killed by landslide in Honduras
#World News
August 29, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Six children killed by landslide in Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Six children died when the house they were in collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains in northern Honduras, emergency services said on Thursday.

The children aged between 1 and 9 were killed on Wednesday night in the village of La Chicharronera, some 93 miles north of Tegucigalpa, said Oscar Triminio, a spokesman for fire services.

“The children were playing in a room and were buried in an avalanche of earth, mud and rocks that collapsed two houses. The children were all siblings and cousins,” he added.

Two other children were injured in the incident, one of them seriously, officials said. The badly injured boy is being treated in a local hospital.

The landslide occurred after heavy rains hit part of the impoverished Central American country on Wednesday night.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Vicki Allen

