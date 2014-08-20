FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Masked gunmen slay family collecting body at Honduras morgue, kill nine
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Masked gunmen slay family collecting body at Honduras morgue, kill nine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Masked gunmen attacked a family collecting a body from a morgue in the ultraviolent Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Tuesday, killing nine people including four of the deceased’s kin.

The family of Jose Luis Terrero, a state contractor killed on Monday night, were at the morgue to pick up his body when men opened fire, German Alfaro, the head of the national security and investigation force, said.

“The information we have is that various men with masks on their faces came in at least two vehicles and opened fire on members of Terrero’s family and other employees of a funeral home,” Alfaro said.

Four of Terrero’s family, two bodyguards, a friend of the family and two funeral home employees were killed outside the morgue, Alfaro added.

San Pedro Sula is the city with the highest murder rate in the world.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.