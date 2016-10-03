FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Honduras police tear gas anti re-election protesters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 7:13 PM / a year ago

Honduras police tear gas anti re-election protesters

Riot policemen remove rocks from a road after supporters of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) blocked it during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2016.Jorge Cabrera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Clashes broke out in Honduras on Monday as police fired tear gas on demonstrators blocking highway toll stations in protest against efforts by the ruling party to enable presidential re-election and keep the incumbent Juan Hernandez in power.

The protesters were also demonstrating against increases in highway toll rates and the cost of electricity.

Urged on by the opposition Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), protesters took toll stations in the center and north of the Central American country, sparking clashes in which at least 14 people were arrested, a police official said.

LIBRE is the party of former president Manuel Zelaya, who was deposed in a 2009 coup after a bitter political stand-off over re-election, which Hernandez's party has backed for the next vote, due towards the end of 2017.

Hernandez, of the conservative National Party, has not said whether he will seek re-election, nor has he ruled it out.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Honduras struck down a law that banned presidents from seeking a second term.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.