FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Four killed, dozens injured in stampede at Honduran soccer match
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 3 months ago

Four killed, dozens injured in stampede at Honduran soccer match

1 Min Read

Street vendors stand outside at the National Stadium after an stampede when hundreds of fans tried to break past barricades in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, May 28, 2017.Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - At least four people died and dozens were injured in a stampede when hundreds of fans tried to break past barricades to get into a national soccer final match in the Honduran capital on Sunday, according to emergency services officials.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Four adults died and more than a dozen were injured, including children, said Miguel Osorio, a spokesman for the university hospital where victims were taken.

Capitan Oscar Triminio of the Honduran firefighter corps said 25 people were injured in the stampede just before the start of the match at the national stadium between teams Motagua and Honduras Progreso.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.