Honduras to strengthen intellectual property protections - USTR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The government of Honduras has agreed to take steps to strengthen and protect intellectual property rights after negotiations with the United States, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Wednesday.
The steps include efforts to crack down on piracy of cable and satellite television signals as well as substantially increasing the number of Honduran prosecutors specializing in criminal intellectual property rights enforcement, USTR said in a statement.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech